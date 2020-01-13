Attorneys have found a resolution to the case involving a Lima man accused of robbing the same gas station twice.

Lima man pleads guilty to robbing Rich Gas Station twice

Calvin McGhee agreed to plead guilty to aggravated robbery with a three-year firearm specification and an amended charge of robbery. Police suspected McGhee was the one who robbed the Rich Gas Station on N. Main Street on October 20, 2019, and November 3, 2019. During the first robbery, McGhee got away with money and had at least showed he had a gun. The second time, McGhee got away with no money and did not use a gun. A pre-sentence investigation has been ordered. Sentencing is scheduled for February 24, 2020.

 Copyright 2019 by Lima Communications Corp. All rights reserved.

Tags

Multimedia Video Journalist

Cleveland born and raised but has called Lima home for more than a year now. Eran is an avid sports fan and loves hearing live music. To keep up on all the top stories in western Ohio you can find Eran on Facebook or Twitter @EranHamiTV.

Digital Content Manager

Hello, I'm the Digital Content Manager here at Your Hometown Stations. I manage our web and social media content.