Lima man pleads guilty to robbing Rich Gas Station twice

Attorneys have found a resolution to the case involving a Lima man accused of robbing the same gas station twice.
Calvin McGhee agreed to plead guilty to aggravated robbery with a three-year firearm specification and an amended charge of robbery. Police suspected McGhee was the one who robbed the Rich Gas Station on N. Main Street on October 20, 2019, and November 3, 2019. During the first robbery, McGhee got away with money and had at least showed he had a gun. The second time, McGhee got away with no money and did not use a gun. A pre-sentence investigation has been ordered. Sentencing is scheduled for February 24, 2020.