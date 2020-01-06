Lima man takes plea deal for armed robbery during Letgo sale

One of two men suspected of robbing an Auglaize County woman has taken a plea deal.
Kirk Brenneman has pleaded guilty to an amended charge of robbery with a three-year firearm specification. He was originally charged with aggravated burglary. Part of the deal includes a capped sentence of seven years. Brenneman and Jason Sledge were charged relating to an armed robbery on Sept. 26. A woman agreed to meet the two after trying to sell a video game system on the website "Letgo." When she arrived to an E. 4th St. apartment, the two held her at gunpoint in her car and took the electronics. Brenneman will be sentenced Feb. 19, while Sledge has pre-trial on Feb. 12.