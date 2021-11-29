Lima Mayor David Berger says he saw Sharetta Smith's leadership skills shortly after she signed on as his Chief of Staff

Mayor David Berger has served the city of Lima for 32 years and says he has been looking forward to this day for a long time.
Speaking at Sharetta Smith’s swearing-in ceremony he said he knew early on when she came in as his Chief of Staff four years ago that she had the leadership abilities to become mayor. Not only did she have the credentials but a leadership style that was effective.
Mayor David Berger, “What we’ve seen in this campaign is her ability to reach out to the community to connect with people in every walk of life and every neighborhood. And I think she’s going to bring that as a continuing kind outreach to the community that will in fact join her to continue to bring about positive change for the community.”
Berger says he wishes Smith and her team well as they work on the behalf of all citizens of the City of Lima. His last day in office is Tuesday, November 30th.