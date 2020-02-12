Lima Memorial holds open house for new cardio rehab center

Lima Memorial Health System welcomed people to check out one of their newest additions.
The hospital held an open house for their Cardiopulmonary Rehab Center, which features exercising equipment designed to help patients that are recovering from cardiac disease treatment.
This new facility allows more space to help out more people. "We had cardiac rehab, it was in a much smaller confined space, so to be here with this size and space, we were able to open it up a little more and add more patients," said Ann Pohl, vice president and chief nursing officer for Lima Memorial. "They get a nice view of the city, and here they're close to the cardiologist, so everything is right here in this area."
And patients at Lima Memorial say that the rehab has made a big difference.
"I had to go on a diet and take all kinds of pills, do some exercise, so the last six months I’ve been exercising up here three days a week," said Rick Guffy. "Last Monday, when the weather was warm, I went out and played golf, and it was like I never stopped walking - it felt good."
"Before I couldn’t walk very far, I would get short of breath, and I think that this has been very beneficial because I couldn’t exercise before, I didn’t feel like I could do it, now I can do it," said Sharron Morris.
Guests could also receive different health checks and screenings for free as part of the open house.