Lima Memorial receives grant for pediatric therapy equipment

A grant will allow Lima Memorial Health System to provide more care in pediatric therapy.
A total of $35,000 was provided to the hospital by the Greek Orthodox Ladies Philoptochos Society. Lima Memorial Pediatric Therapy team members traveled to Indianapolis to accept the grant for the Children's Medical Fund Luncheon.
The grant will allow the hospital to purchase equipment used exclusively for pediatric therapy. The equipment will also allow patients to stay in Lima for treatment, versus having to go to Cleveland or Columbus.
"From a physical therapy standpoint, there is a lot of stretching, facilitation, resistance, and essentially teaching children how to walk for the first time," said Tony Rampulla, Lima Memorial Physical Therapy Manager. "Helping normalize gait as they progress while they are walking and getting someone to a functional state that without this technology we wouldn't be able to do that."
The specialized physical therapy equipment will allow for safety and improved confidence in balance training and therapeutic exercise for strengthening.
Funding will also allow the department to purchase new communication devices for therapy sessions.