Lima Memorial receives national award for stroke patient care

Lima Memorial Health System has received a national award for their work with stroke patients in the community.
They have been awarded the American Heart Association's Stroke Silver Plus Award for following stroke treatments based on nationally recognized, researched based guidelines. Lima Memorial applied for the award by demonstrating their work with stroke patients and the health and rehab education that they provide for those patients once they head home.
Those with the hospital say that the entire program had a hand in receiving this award.
"Earning the Silver Plus Stroke Care Award that we received is a cooperative effort between our therapists, our stroke committees, our physicians, our RNs here, and a group effort to everyone who’s provided stroke care or give themselves to the drug program here at Lima Memorial," said Alana Klosterman, Lima Memorial Health System Stroke Program Coordinator.
Lima Memorial has also received the American Heart Association's Target: Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll Award.