Lima police arrest Union Bank robbery suspect

A suspect is in custody following a morning bank robbery in Lima.
Just before 10 Tuesday morning, police responded to the Union Bank at 1410 Bellefontaine Avenue. On arrival, officers learned a suspect, now identified as 36 year old Brandon Allen Sr. of Lima, entered the bank wearing a surgical mask. He passed a note to the teller saying he had a gun, and demanded money from the drawer and safe. He then fled with an undisclosed amount of money.
Later in the day, police officers and members of the tactical unit were seen conducting a search warrant for Allen at 953 Bellefontaine Avenue, briefly shutting down Bellefontaine Avenue. Brandon Allen was eventually located in the area of State Street and Jameson Avenue and was taken into custody following a short foot pursuit. Police are still investigating the robbery. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Harrod at the Lima Police Department.
6:46 PM Update- Press Release from the Lima Police Department:On Tuesday, March 8th at approximately 9:56am, Officers responded to 1410 Bellefontaine in reference to a robbery at the Union Bank. Upon arrival officers learned a black male subject wearing a surgical mask entered the bank. The suspect gave one of the tellers a note saying he had gun and demanded all the money from the drawer and safe. The suspect left with an unknown amount of money.
During the course of the investigation it was learned the suspect was identified as 36 year old Brandon Allen Sr. from Lima. A search warrant was conducted at 953 Bellefontaine. Brandon was located in the area of Jameson and State St. and was taken into custody after a brief foot pursuit.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers or Detective Harrod at 419-221-5296 or 419-227-4444.
Updated at 8:55 PM with latest information.
