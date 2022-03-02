Lima police chief announces his retirement as of June 3rd

Lima’s police chief making a surprise announcement Wednesday that leaves the city looking for a new leader.
Chief Kevin Martin announced his retirement at the weekly mayor’s briefing surrounded by his family. He says events of the past year have brought him to a different place and ready to start the next chapter of his life. Martin started with the Lima Police Department in 1986 working up the ranks becoming Chief in 2011. He says he enjoyed every day he served the people of Lima.
Lima Police Chief Kevin Martin adds, “The thing I’m going to miss the most is that knowing that every day I come to work with an opportunity to hopefully make someone else’s life better. Because for every officer not just for the officer himself it’s about the people we serve.”
Martin’s daughter Jennifer Feeney says, “I’m incredibly grateful for my dad. I’m so very proud of him too for all that he’s been able to do for the community. I’ve seen how hard he’s worked. I’ve seen the sacrifices that he’s made, and my mom made, that we’ve all made for the good of the Lima people.”
Lima Mayor Sharetta Smith also adds, “The announcement of Chief Martin’s retirement is bittersweet. While I hate to see him go for many reasons, his dedication to the community, his dedication to the department, He’s an excellent police officer and he cares about the people of Lima.”
Mayor Smith has asked the civil service board to start the process of which majors are eligible to take the chief's exam. She hopes that they and the city council have a replacement to swear in when Martin’s retirement is official on June 3rd.
