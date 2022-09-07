Lima Police Department and West Ohio Food Bank partner up for Fill the Gap program

A new partnership has been formed that will help people in need that may not know there is assistance out there that they are eligible for.
The West Ohio Food Bank and the City of Lima's Police Department are "Filling the Gap" for essential needs that officers may encounter when answering calls around the city. The food bank is providing the department with food, snacks, and baby necessities they can give to individuals that officers feel need the assistance. This is a first for the food bank and they hope it will reach people they may not already assist. The police department sees it as an opportunity to build better relations with those they serve and to provide them with food during the night.
"A lot of times we don't get there until two in the morning. So there's that gap of time they're still hungry till the next day when they can get the food. So we thought why don't we have a small supply of food that we keep at the police department that we can actually bring to them and drop it off to fill that gap until they have time to have food delivered to their house or go to the food bank and retrieve food," stated Chief Angel Cortes, Lima Police Department.
"Let's try to see if as their going out on calls whether it be domestic violence, they're doing wellness checks, or whatever it may be, if they see this need could they help us to reach these individuals and let them know there is help out there," commented Tommie Harner, CEO of West Ohio Food Bank.
Officers can also give the person a voucher to go to the food bank as part of the "Filling the Gap" food program. Anyone in need of food can contact the food bank for assistance.
