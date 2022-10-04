The two victims are 32-year-old Leroy Page of Lima and 34-year-old Corderrell Lovette of Cincinnati, both are believed to have non-life threatening injuries. Police responded to a shots fired call at Lincoln Avenue near State Street around 11:30 a.m. Monday morning. Witnesses say a vehicle drove up and fired multiple shots at Page and Lovette and then drove off. Page and Lovette drove to the hospital for treatment.
If you have any information about the shooting, you are asked to call Detective Harrod at the Lima Police Department at (419)221-5296 or Crime Stoppers at (419)229-7867.
