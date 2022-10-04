Two injured in shooting on Lincoln Avenue

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Detectives from the Lima Police Department have released more information about Monday's shooting on Lincoln Avenue.

The two victims are 32-year-old Leroy Page of Lima and 34-year-old Corderrell Lovette of Cincinnati, both are believed to have non-life threatening injuries. Police responded to a shots fired call at Lincoln Avenue near State Street around 11:30 a.m. Monday morning. Witnesses say a vehicle drove up and fired multiple shots at Page and Lovette and then drove off. Page and Lovette drove to the hospital for treatment.

