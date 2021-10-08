Lima Police investigate shooting of two

Two men are sent to the hospital after they were shot near Brice Avenue and Charles Street in Lima.

Lima police are investigating a shooting at 420 North Charles Street around 9:30 Friday night. Both of the victims were located in two different spots in the area when reports were called into first responders. It's not clear if the two men shot each other or if they were shot by the same person. Very few details have been released at this time as police continue to investigate. We'll have more information when it's available.

Anchor/Producer

Ty Batemon returned to Your Hometown Stations after a two year hiatus. While she was gone she worked with the WCIA 3 news team in Central Illinois.