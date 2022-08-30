Lima Public Library Generic

August 29, 2022 Press Release from the Lima Public Library: Gary Fraser, director of Lima Public Library, announced Monday that the main library in Lima and branch libraries in Cairo, Elida, Lafayette, and Spencerville will expand their hours starting Tuesday, September 6, 2022.

“The main library in Lima has seen increased usage over the past months,” said Fraser, “And the expanded hours will accommodate that need. Additionally, branch library hours have been realigned to provide consistency within the library system and better meet the needs of the communities they serve,” said Fraser.

