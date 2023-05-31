Lima Public Library dropping late fees to provide better community access

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The Lima Public Library looking to improve access to their books by doing away with late fees.
Starting Thursday, June 1st, 2023, all fines for books returned late will be wiped away from everyone's accounts, and no new late fees will be charged going forward. Late fees don't make a significant impact on library finances, only accounting for less than two-tenths of a percent of the Lima Public Library's revenue. This policy update won't hurt their bottom line but will encourage more members of the community to take advantage of the resources they offer.
"Historically, late fees affect children and those who are financially burdened the most. And so by dropping those, we hope that we'll create a space where they'll come back and they can really access the materials that we have," explained Liz Winhover, public relations at the Lima Public Library.
The library will still charge fees for lost or damaged books, and late fees will still apply to hotspots and items from the Library of Things.