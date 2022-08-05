Lima Public Library holds "Yay for Kindergarten" to get kids excited about their first day

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - It was a special story time at the Lima Public Library on Friday as a few of those attending are getting ready for a big day.

Counting, cutting, and tying shoes. All things a kindergarten student needs to know. These youngsters are excited about their first-day of school and are practicing the skills they will need to know. The library took the opportunity to host a "Yay for Kindergarten" story time with a variety of activities to get them ready.

