Lima Public Library holds "Yay for Kindergarten" to get kids excited about their first day

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - It was a special story time at the Lima Public Library on Friday as a few of those attending are getting ready for a big day.
Counting, cutting, and tying shoes. All things a kindergarten student needs to know. These youngsters are excited about their first-day of school and are practicing the skills they will need to know. The library took the opportunity to host a "Yay for Kindergarten" story time with a variety of activities to get them ready.
(So are you going into kindergarten this year?) "Yes!" said Henry Wendroth. ("So tell me what are you looking most forward to going to kindergarten?) "Reading," responded Wendroth. When (Why reading?) "Because I like to learn how to read," added Wendroth.
"We love coming to the library. All the programs that they're offering. Just something extra that he can do and learn here and clearly he's having fun," said Becky Wendroth, Henry's mom.
"At story time," said Vincent Vickers. "You're at story time and where are you going to go this year for school, like what grade are you going to be in?" asked his mom, Stephanie Vickers. "Um, kindergarten!" responded Vincent.
Youth services at the library offers an array of activities for kids and their parents. The Lima Public Library will be holding its annual book sale on August 26th and 27th in the auditorium where adult, teen, and children's books and materials will be available for purchase.
