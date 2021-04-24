A clean up event has been two years in the making.
The Ottawa River Cleanup is usually an event that happens every year in the city of Lima. However, last year was cancelled due to the pandemic. With some restrictions lifted, the event made its return Saturday.
The event sees Lima Allen County Neighborhoods in Partnership (LACNIP) host the event in collaboration with the Ottawa River Coalition, the City of Lima, OmniSource, and Rumpke.
The clean up event sends residents to different parts of the Ottawa River in order to pick up trash and other items. The effort is done to avoid these items of trash from getting swallowed up by the river and then going to block drainage pipes. This also helps the city avoid flooding during heavy rainfall.
"We have had cleanups in the city leading up to this big major cleanup, and we are just glad that we were able to come back and do it again, semi-normal," said Jessie Roark, President of LACNIP. "The only difference this year is that we are not standing in line."
Standing and waiting was replaced with residents being able to get in their cars and drive to a City building on Collet Street. There, they would find a drive thru service line, where they approach, sign up for the event receive their items, and then are dispatched to a location along the Ottawa River.
Items that were given to participants include trash bags, gloves, and tools to help with trash pick up.
"For this many to come out and want to take pride and clean up our river, you know, you can't drive through the city of Lima and not see the river," stated Roark. "It just shows how much love and pride there is for our city."
The annual clean up events sees volunteers in the hundreds, and even with a year delay, many residents were still willing to come participate in the clean up. A fact that has not gone unnoticed, according to Roark.
"I'm extremely proud... we have worked very hard to make sure we can get this event on this year. It's so important, and so many of our agencies benefit by cleaning out our river. It just makes me proud to see how many people are coming out. It just goes to show if you have an event over and over and over again, it builds"