Lima Rotary Club welcomed the Girl Scouts of Western Ohio to Monday meeting

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - It's an organization that has been empowering young women to be all they can be for more than a century.
The Lima Rotary heard all about the Girl Scouts of Western Ohio and the programming they provide for girls in their 32-county region. There are 33,000 scouts in western Ohio from Toledo down to Cincinnati and Allen County is home to just under 1,000 of those girls. Girl scouts build their courage, confidence, and character around 4 pillars of education. They center around STEM, the outdoors, life skills, and entrepreneurship. The council is continuing efforts to get more girls involved.
"We definitely are really trying to see how can we serve more girls. We're really taking a strong initiative looking at accessibility. How are girls really being able to access the Girl Scout program whether it's through our traditional troops, in-school programming, and after-school programming? What is it that we can be doing because we really believe that when girls can benefit from that Girl Scouting program their going to be much better prepared for life in the future," stated Kelly Trame, director of development for the Girl Scouts of Western Ohio.
She says their numbers are coming back up since the pandemic and they have more girls signed up this year than last year. If you are interested in getting your child involved or you may want to volunteer as an adult, go to their website gswo.org or visit their visitors center off Robb Avenue.