Lima Salvation Army Holding one last Christmas Assistance sign-up

With the continuation of the pandemic and many still finding themselves struggling financially, they need to know there is help available to assist them through the holidays.
The Lima Salvation Army is having a “Last Call” Christmas Assistance Sign-up. It will be held Tuesday, December 1st from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at their location on East Market Street. Those applying will get food for the whole family and toys for children 12 years of age and younger. This extra day was added because they are seeing a greater need for assistance this year with many first-time applicants.
Major Debbie Stacy adds, “We take it pretty much case by case and the needs that is out there. We know how much people are trying to make it. We see that by the unemployment rate going down but it’s just not enough. Funds don’t stretch like they used to.”
When coming to the last call sign up you will need to bring Social Security cards for adults, birth certificate for youth, proof of address, and proof of income and list of expenses. Only one person per household and you must wear a mask. Any calls for assistance after this date will be put on a waiting list.