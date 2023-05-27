Lima Senior graduates receive diplomas and celebrate achievements

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Lima Senior graduates received their diplomas on Saturday, and will soon be heading off to college, the military, or the beginning of their career.
Members of the Lima Senior class of 2023 are now officially alumni. Whether they brought home awards from national competitions, juggled multiple sports on top of their classes, worked in the evenings after school, or only focused their efforts on studying, every graduate has something to be proud of.
"This group is capable of anything. You have some of the most decorated students to ever walk through these halls in this class. The class of 2023 has been fantastic, and I couldn't be more proud of them. They should be proud of all of the adversity that they've overcome. Everybody's path to get here today was a little different, some more challenging than others, but everyone was able to make it," said Tyler Turner, principal of Lima Senior High School.
Class of 2023 salutatorian, Evan Large, says that the wide range of academic and extracurricular choices at Lima Senior has helped him and his classmates expand their worlds and become who they are today.
"I've been in the band and the choir and the drama club all four years and so, most of what pops into my head is all of those performances that I've had to do with them, and how much I've grown as a performer," Large added.
Valedictorian Matilda Nelson left her fellow graduates with some parting wisdom before they go on to begin the next chapter of their lives.
"Be yourself, keep working. I mean, we've been through high school, so we can all do it, whether we choose to do a job, enter the military, the workforce, or college. You know we can do it if we keep trying and support each other," Nelson said.
Congratulations and good luck to the Lima Senior class of 2023, go on and make everyone proud.