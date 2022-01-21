Lima Senior High School Audio Engineering and Technology program in its first year and doing well

In its first year, a new program at Lima Senior High School has students learning the fundamentals of the music industry.
The Audio Engineering and Technology program offers students skills in producing both audio and video content in this state-of-the-art studio. They will be able to earn certifications for their resumes that will also help them to get into the industry. Students say they were excited to sign up.
Chas Good is a junior and enjoying the class, “I’m learning a lot about music. Music’s always been my passion. So, when I heard that this class was coming to Lima Senior, I decided to take it because it would help me learn and expound on stuff I already know how to do and learn more about it. Like more technical stuff so I can know how to do my passion as best as I can.”
Calvin Payne is also a Junior and adds, I want to do music in a year or so from now. I want to go to college for it and when they announced it last year, I said yeah I want to do it.”
Instructor Paul Echert adds, “Kids are loving what we’re doing here. We’re making music all the time. We’re not only doing music but we are getting into video and the other technology. Kind of more like a multi-media type of experience.”
In the second year, the program will dive deeper into specific areas of interest.
