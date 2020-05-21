Press Release from Lima City Schools: Lima Senior High School has selected its top students from each department.
The awards are usually presented at the school’s Honors Banquet. The event was not able to happen this year, but students were sent their awards.
The awards are listed from Freshmen (first) through Senior (with the exception of foreign language and career tech).
English: Shire James, Khyonna Wright, Seanna Hebrock and Skya Lauck.
Math: Matilda Nelson, Christophe Sellati, Jasmine Altaffer and Daesha Jackson
Science: Charles Good, Kaytlynne Hile, Samya Wright and Lydia Henry
Social Studies: Evan Large, Noah Edwards, Zach Zwiebel and Ara Rexford
Foreign Language: Junior Noah Phillips, Senior Jeremiah Dew, Senior Caleb Dugan and Junior Je’niya Allen.
Art: Kah’jae Petty, Elsbeth Nelson, Cheyanna Lawrence and Antonio Glover.
Music: Dakota Lewis, Emalea Collins, Joshua Keys and Tarique Upshaw
Career Tech: Junior Grace Beck and Senior Ta’tianna Goston.