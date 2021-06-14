Lima Symphony Orchestra getting ready for 1st in-person audience performance in more than a year

It’s been more than a year since the Lima Symphony Orchestra has performed in front of a live audience and it promises to be a grand ole’ show.
They will be celebrating Independence Day at Ohio Northern University on Friday, July 2nd with their “Patriotic Pops” concert. The outdoor performance will be on the lawn in front of the McIntosh Center (525 S Main St Ada, OH 45810) and filled with your favorite patriotic tunes and tributes to the armed forces. New Music Director Andrew Crust has done several performances virtually and this will be his first time in front of a live audience with the symphony.
Symphony Executive Director Elizabeth Brown-Ellis explains, “So, his first season as music director was entirely online, which is just…it was wonderful. It was great we were able to connect with people, but it wasn’t the same energy. So, to be able to get him in front of a live audience and have him feel that warm welcome is so important to us.”
No tickets are required for the concert. You’re invited to bring your lawn chair and snacks and enjoy the performance.