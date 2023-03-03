Lima teen accused of shooting death of Koby Bryant has a jury trial set for April

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - A Lima teen accused of murdering Koby Bryant in December of last year will have his trial set for next month.
18-year-old Takal Austin will now have his jury trial set for April 11th. The Lima Police Department says that Austin was responsible for the death of 22-year-old Koby Bryant on December 29th. Bryant's body was found with gunshot wounds in the yard of a home on 4th street.
Austin's lawyer says that they believe they have a case for self-defense -- referring to a security video that the defense allegedly says showed Bryant holding a gun and luring Austin to the scene. The state denies their belief stating that the video does not show Bryant holding a gun and allegedly shows Austin holding a firearm and fleeing the scene.
The judge will review the video before deciding on bond -- which was set at one million dollars in Lima municipal court.