Lima teen accused of shooting death of Koby Bryant has a jury trial set for April

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - A Lima teen accused of murdering Koby Bryant in December of last year will have his trial set for next month.

Lima teen accused of shooting death of Koby Bryant has a jury trial set for April

18-year-old Takal Austin will now have his jury trial set for April 11th. The Lima Police Department says that Austin was responsible for the death of 22-year-old Koby Bryant on December 29th. Bryant's body was found with gunshot wounds in the yard of a home on 4th street.

Austin's lawyer says that they believe they have a case for self-defense -- referring to a security video that the defense allegedly says showed Bryant holding a gun and luring Austin to the scene. The state denies their belief stating that the video does not show Bryant holding a gun and allegedly shows Austin holding a firearm and fleeing the scene.

The judge will review the video before deciding on bond -- which was set at one million dollars in Lima municipal court.

Copyright 2023 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.

Tags

Multimedia Journalist

Born and raised in Cleveland but excited to call Lima home! Have a story idea? Email me at ssingh@wlio.com.