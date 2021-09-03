Lima Troopers are investigating a fatal crash involving a lawnmower

A Perry Township man is dead after he drove his lawnmower into the path of an oncoming pick-up truck Thursday night.

Just before 9 p.m. Thursday, 64-year-old Steven Phillips was riding a lawnmower across Warsaw Road in Perry Township when he was hit by a truck driven by 17-year-old Leyton Sidener from Cridersville. Phillips was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash is still under investigation.

Media release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol: Perry Township – On September 2, 2021, at approximately 8:47 P.M. troopers with the Lima Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to a report of a crash involving a truck and riding lawnmower on Warsaw Road near Schooler Road, Allen County.

A 2003 Chevrolet Silverado, operated by Leyton Sidener, age 17 of Cridersville, was traveling west on Warsaw Road. Steven Phillips, age 64 of Lima was operating a riding lawnmower. Phillips attempted to drive across Warsaw from the south ditch, driving in the path of Sidener. Phillips was struck and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The pick-up and lawn mower were towed from the scene by Army’s Auto Wrecking.

Assisting troopers on scene was the Perry Township Fire and EMS, Allen County Coroner’s and Army’s Auto Wrecking.

