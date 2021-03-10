Lima woman changes plea in Allen County Court Wednesday

A Lima woman has changed her plea in Allen County Court of Common Pleas Wednesday.
Kae'londa Peoples-Fuqua is facing charges of corrupting another with drugs and involuntary manslaughter for the death of Dino Gerdeman, who was found dead in a Lima hotel room back in May of 2020.
Peoples-Fuqua has entered a plea deal where she will change her plea to "not guilty" and an amended count of attempted corrupting another with drugs, in exchange for having the involuntary manslaughter charge dropped.
A sentencing is currently scheduled for April 21st, 2021.