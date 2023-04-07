Lima woman returns to jail for breaking rules of bond

ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - A Lima woman who is facing several drug charges is back in jail after violating the terms of her bond.
Bond was reinstated for 35-year-old Nicoya Darby at $50,000. She was wearing an ankle monitor when she was reportedly caught out after her court-appointed curfew time. Darby says she had discussed with her lawyer about raising her curfew time, but the judge says she hadn't ruled on that yet.
In 2021, Darby, plus Ronald Hesseling II and Eric Upthegrove, were indicted by the Allen County Grand Jury on a variety of charges including numerous counts of trafficking fentanyl and heroin. The West Central Ohio Crime Task Force conducted the investigation alongside the FBI's Northwest Ohio Safe Streets Task Force. Law enforcement says they seized a suspected brick of powdered fentanyl, fentanyl pills, and marijuana, along with other items.
Darby is scheduled to go to trial on May 1, 2023.