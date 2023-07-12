Lima Young Professionals tour OSU Lima's Engineering Education and Manufacturing Center at Ford

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - It's all about partnerships when it comes to building the workforce in the region and today a group of "Young Professionals" found that out.
The Lima Young Professionals spent their Professional Development Day learning about the need for people to enter engineering and manufacturing careers. Ohio State Lima and Lima Ford Engine Plant, along with other industries, have partnered to offer the training and education for these needed workers. Young Professional members got to tour the OSU Lima Engineering Education and Manufacturing Center located out at Ford. By being aware of the program, the Young Professionals can spread the word about the opportunities for this education and training right here in Lima Allen County.
"After visiting these businesses you're like oh my goodness, these are great programs we have in this area, and for those people you may know that are younger and entering the workforce, or even your friends, colleagues, anybody who has that person that needs to joining the workforce, or want to join the workforce, we're seeing those opportunities first hand. From the training they have to offer you to the different programs, to the leadership in these organizations, they're great," stated Olivia Smith, president of the Lima Young Professionals.
"There's a high need in this area particularly for industry engineers and manufacturing engineers. And there's currently there's quite a few folks that are retiring, Baby Boomers are retiring. We need to fill those positions. So this is why we brought this 4-year engineering program here on campus," said Bryan Albright, assistant dean for student success at OSU Lima.
To learn more about the 4-year bachelor of science and engineering technology degree, log onto lima.osu.edu. The Lima Young Professionals are a group of local business leaders 40 years of age and younger, and you can learn more at https://limachamber.com/membership/connecting/lima-young-professionals/.