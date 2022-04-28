LMHS associates get recognized for hitting a milestone year of employment

The health system was able to bring back their "High-Five" celebration after having to take some time off because of the pandemic. 360 associates were honored who hit a milestone in the year, 2021 and 2022. Combined they have a total of 445 years of providing care to area people at the hospital. The milestones recognized started at 5 years of service all the way up to Rhonda Beckett who has been with Lima Memorial for 45 years.
“I have enjoyed everyone I have worked with. I enjoy taking care of the community and I really enjoy my work,” says Rhonda Beckett, who worked at LMHS for 45 years. “I feel blessed.”
“I think it was key with us, in terms with our vision statement, is quality care and a family atmosphere and that is how we treat everyone,” adds Mike Swick, Pres. & CEO Lima Memorial Health System. “I think if you would have went in there and looked around tonight, you would see that we are all family, we all know each other. It’s kind of nice to see everybody. We are all out of uniform, we are all out of masks. So, it is a nice opportunity for us to kind of reconnect, instead of us doing it by video chat or other mechanisms.”
Associates in each milestone year also got the chance to win some other perks from the hospital.
