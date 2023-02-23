Press Release from the Lima-Allen County Chamber of Commerce: A total of $10 million in loan funding remains available to help minority- and women-owned businesses throughout Ohio grow and expand their operations.
The Women's Business Enterprise Loan Program and Ohio Micro-Loan Program are priority initiatives of the DeWine-Husted Administration and were included in the 2022-2023 operating budget, which was passed by the Ohio General Assembly in June 2021.
In 2022, more than $9.34 million in loans were dispersed to more than 100 minority- and women-owned businesses through the programs.
More than $4.6 million remains available through the Women’s Business Enterprise Loan Program, and more than $6.5 million through the Ohio Micro-Loan Program.
The loans are administered by Development’s Minority Business Development Division. Information about the loans and other capital programs can be found online at Minority.Ohio.Gov. Start the loan application process here.