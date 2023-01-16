Agriculture

Landowners in Allen County can apply from January 12, 2023 – February 24, 2023.

Press Release from the West Central Ohio Land Conservancy: Lima, Ohio (January 12, 2023) – The West Central Ohio Land Conservancy (WCOLC) is in the process of selecting interested landowners who meet the qualifications for the Local Agricultural Easement Purchase Program (LAEPP) in Allen County from January 12th-February 24, 2023. Interested agricultural landowners are encouraged to call or email WCOLC (info@wcolc.org) for additional information. The WCOLC will complete a pre-certification scoring of qualified applicants. The WCOLC will select the landowners with the highest pre-certification scores and aid them in completing an application to be submitted to the Ohio Department of Agriculture (ODA) for purchase of their agricultural easement.

