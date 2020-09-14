Local magistrate shares his love for Lima postcards

It was a way of communication back in the 19th and early 20th centuries and has become a history lesson today.
Lima Rotarian and Lima Magistrate Richard Warren presenting a “History of Lima In Postcards”. Warren has been collecting Lima postcards for years and has some dating back to the late 1800s. He also studied history in college and enjoys sharing the history his postcards hold with others. They capture the eras gone by as many of the buildings in the images are gone. Even with hundreds of cards, he does have a favorite.
Lima Municipal Court Magistrate Richard Warren tells of this postcard, “One of them is called the Tabernacle. The Tabernacle was a building built where Lima Senior was located and it was for the Billy Sunday Tabernacle. It was a social reform area back in the early 20th century. It looked like a chicken coupe and it was built temporarily, and it could hold up to 7,000 people.”
Warren also enjoys reading the messages that are on the postcards telling about life in simpler times.