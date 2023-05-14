Local moms give their perspective on meaning of Mother's Day and motherhood

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Sunday, May 14th, is Mother's Day, a time to treat our moms with the same care they give us every other day of the year. We spoke to some moms in Lima about what this special day means to them.
"Recognizing your mom and all those before us, for all the things that they did for us, and the sacrifices they've made," said Brittany Sterling, who is expecting her first child.
It's often said that being a mom is one of the hardest, but most rewarding, jobs in the world. We all give our moms grief, but taking the good with the bad is what being a mother is.
"It means you love unconditionally, it means you're there when they do things wrong, even though you told them not to do that. And it means loving them when you don't feel like loving them," explained Sherry Hale, who has four children.
"Watching them grow, all their accomplishments and achievements, and watching them turn into a great human being," added Samantha Washam-LesCallett, a mom of three.
Moms do a lot to support their families, and no matter your age, if you've got a problem, you can count on her. It's the least we can do to give her something that says "Thank you for being my mom."
"This morning we got, it was his first year in preschool, and we got one of those fill-in-the-blanks, like "What's your favorite thing to do with Mom?" He said my favorite food was coffee, and he's right, it's my favorite thing," Megan Davis, mother of one, said.
"My kids are just so generous. They take such good care of me I don't think I can really pinpoint a great, outstanding, gift because they always just always do a good job. Flowers are my favorite thing to get though. So, if I get flowers, I'm a happy momma," said Kathie White, mom to three.
If you haven't yet, make sure to call or text your mom today (5/14) and let her know you're thinking of her.
"I just hope everyone has a great Mother's Day," Samantha says.
"Happy Mother's Day. Just keep doing your best," says Brittany.