Local teenagers learn to be positive influences on the internet

It seems all teens want to be a “YouTube” star and one summer camp took the time to teach them a safe way to start that journey.

The “Generation Influencer” project has wrapped up and appears to have been a success. Students recently got the chance to show off their new “YouTube” channels to friends and families. Put on by Heartland Image Foundation the kids came up with a theme, produced a “trailer” and worked on their interviewing skills all in hopes of a big “YouTube” break, but they found out it was more work than play.

