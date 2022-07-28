Local teenagers learn to be positive influences on the internet

It seems all teens want to be a “YouTube” star and one summer camp took the time to teach them a safe way to start that journey.
The “Generation Influencer” project has wrapped up and appears to have been a success. Students recently got the chance to show off their new “YouTube” channels to friends and families. Put on by Heartland Image Foundation the kids came up with a theme, produced a “trailer” and worked on their interviewing skills all in hopes of a big “YouTube” break, but they found out it was more work than play.
Carson “Gayle” Bracy explains, “A lot of work put into making a video, you’ve got to record it, then you have to edit it, then you have to post it, make sure it looks good. Then you wait to see if it gets any views.”
Carson’s mom says that she felt comfortable with her son’s working with people from the community who do this on a regular basis. She also says it helped that they found out it’s not just all fun and takes a lot of work for that 3-minutes of fame.
Heather Bracy adds, “I can’t take away the internet from them, but I can make sure they’re another positive influence on the internet and they contribute to the world, not detract from it. They’re great kids and kids their age there needs to be more of a positive influence n the internet. So, if I can make two more positive people then that’s definitely, definitely a win in my book parenting-wise.”
The “Generation Influencer” graduates say they will continue on with the channel to expand it and garner more views to possibly start making money for their efforts.
