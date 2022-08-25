Lots of different 4-H projects on display in the Youth Exhibit Building

The Youth Exhibit Building was buzzing with activity Thursday afternoon as people stopped in to check out the 4-H projects.
From cake decorating, to sewing, and woodworking, there were plenty of different projects that 4-H students have been hard at work with over the last year. Those non-animal projects have been put on display for people to take a closer look at. One of these projects was by Ashton Smith, who chose archery. He says that he's learned a lot about different bows and arrows, and had a big inspiration that led him to choose archery for his project this year.
"Really my dad helping me with hunting and stuff getting me into it because I didn't know what it was until he told me about it, and I was excited," explained Ashton Smith, Perry Blue Ribbon 4-H. "Really it just takes time because it took the whole summer to do my book and you just gotta know what to do and stay focused on your project.
Ashton's project received an "Outstanding Exhibit" award and a Grade A Ribbon from the Junior Fair.
And as a reminder, The Allen County Fair is putting on a photo of the day contest on their social media. You can follow their Instagram page at Allen County Jr. Fair and use the "#allencojrfair" to enter the contest. They're selecting a winner every day to receive a prize until the end of the week.
