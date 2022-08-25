Lots of different 4-H projects on display in the Youth Exhibit Building

The Youth Exhibit Building was buzzing with activity Thursday afternoon as people stopped in to check out the 4-H projects.

From cake decorating, to sewing, and woodworking, there were plenty of different projects that 4-H students have been hard at work with over the last year. Those non-animal projects have been put on display for people to take a closer look at. One of these projects was by Ashton Smith, who chose archery. He says that he's learned a lot about different bows and arrows, and had a big inspiration that led him to choose archery for his project this year.

