Lowe's employees volunteer at Allen County Children's Garden

A request for a new fence turned into something more for the Allen County Children’s Garden.
Associates from the Lima Lowe's not only building a new fence, but they were also raking and mulching. As part of the stores “Hero” grants they donated all the materials and even the manpower to get the garden ready for winter and next spring. The Allen County Master Gardeners take care of the grounds and with the COVID virus many of their volunteers have not been able to help.
Joanne Rex, Allen County Master Gardener Coordinator from the OSU Extension explains, “We have not been able to get a lot of the work done this year. We’re a little bit behind but it’s going to look fantastic for springtime. We can just not thank them enough everything they have doe to help us today.”
Lowes Manager Kevin Verbryke had this to say, “We love to get out of the store. I think that anywhere there’s a need for some work our associates love to get out and give back. We were presented with this project about a month and a half ago and I had a number of associates that came to me right away and said they wanted to be a part of it.”
The store also donated wood to rebuild the walking bridge in the park.