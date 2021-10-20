Man arrested for shooting a Findlay trooper gets indicted on 6 charges

The Michigan man who was arrested for shooting a Findlay trooper earlier this month gets indicted on six charges.
A Hancock County Grand Jury has charged Robert Hathorn with felonious assault, aggravated robbery, two counts of having weapons under disability, failure to comply with a police officer, and tampering with evidence.
Authorities say Trooper Josef Brobst stopped Hathorn's car for speeding on October 6th on I-75 near Findlay. Hathorn was asked to get out of the car when Brobst smelled marijuana. The two men were standing behind the patrol cruiser when they began struggling over the trooper's gun and he was shot in the lower body. Hathorn was on the run for over 12 hours, before he was captured. He is currently in the Hancock County Justice Center on a $250,000 bond.