Man charged with murder for allegedly killing a woman with a machete

UPPER SANDUSKY, OH (WLIO)- 27-year-old Bethel Bekele has been booked on the charge of murder for the death of 22-year-old Keris Rieble. On New Year’s Day, the Upper Sandusky Police Department was called to the Dollar Tree for a man waving a machete around inside the store. During the investigation, detectives learned that Bekele struck Rieble multiple times with the machete. When officers arrived, they found her dead, and Bekele was located a short time later and taken into custody. The police chief says a motive is unclear, and they are investigating if there is a relationship between them. Additional charges may be added as the investigation continues.
Media Release from Upper Sandusky Police Department
On January 01, 2023, at 4:25 p.m. the Upper Sandusky Police Department was dispatched to Dollar Tree for a man waving a machete around inside the store and had struck an employee.
Before police arrived, the suspect left the store. Officers arrived and found 22-year-old Keris L. Riebel deceased. One officer responded to the business with Wyandot County EMS while the additional unit patrolled the area for the suspect. The suspect, 27-year-old Bethel M. Bekele, was located in the 100 block of South Fifth Street. Bekele was detained at that time for further investigation.
The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation responded and processed the scene. Detectives with the Wyandot County Major Crimes Unit also began an investigation. While investigating the incident, it was learned Bekele entered the store with the machete, approached Riebel, and struck her numerous times with the machete.
At this time, the motive is unclear. Detectives are currently investigating what, if any, relationship exists between the victim and suspect.
Bethel M. Bekele was booked in on a charge of Murder. The Wyandot County Major Crimes Unit is currently investigating the incident and upon completion of the investigation, additional charges could be forthcoming.
