Man charged with murder for allegedly killing a woman with a machete

UPPER SANDUSKY, OH (WLIO)- 27-year-old Bethel Bekele has been booked on the charge of murder for the death of 22-year-old Keris Rieble. On New Year’s Day, the Upper Sandusky Police Department was called to the Dollar Tree for a man waving a machete around inside the store. During the investigation, detectives learned that Bekele struck Rieble multiple times with the machete.  When officers arrived, they found her dead, and Bekele was located a short time later and taken into custody. The police chief says a motive is unclear, and they are investigating if there is a relationship between them. Additional charges may be added as the investigation continues. 

Media Release from Upper Sandusky Police Department

