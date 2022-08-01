Crime Scene Generic

SHELBY COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - A Sidney man is dead after being shot by a homeowner while allegedly breaking into his home on Sunday. The Shelby County Sheriff's Office is investigating the incident.

According to the sheriff, around 11 a.m., 22-year-old James Douglas Rayl went to a home in the 1900 block of North Kuther Road outside of Sidney and started beating on the door. The homeowner told Rayl to leave and he had a gun. Rayl broke the door open and the homeowner fired three times. Rayl walked to the front of the garage and fell over dead. The case will be presented to the Shelby County Grand Jury to see if any charges will be filed.

