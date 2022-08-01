SHELBY COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - A Sidney man is dead after being shot by a homeowner while allegedly breaking into his home on Sunday. The Shelby County Sheriff's Office is investigating the incident.
According to the sheriff, around 11 a.m., 22-year-old James Douglas Rayl went to a home in the 1900 block of North Kuther Road outside of Sidney and started beating on the door. The homeowner told Rayl to leave and he had a gun. Rayl broke the door open and the homeowner fired three times. Rayl walked to the front of the garage and fell over dead. The case will be presented to the Shelby County Grand Jury to see if any charges will be filed.
7/31/22 Press Release from the Shelby County Sheriff's Office:On July 31, 2022 the Shelby County Sheriff's office received a 911 call from 2907 N. Kuther Road, Sidney Ohio reference a subject at the front door trying to gain entry to the residence.
The subject started beat the door, the homeowner told the subject to leave and that he had a gun. The subject then shouldered the door several times eventually breaking the door open and started to enter the residence. Once the subject entered the door the homeowner fired three rounds. The subject then staggered back to the front of the garage where he fell.
The subject succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. The subject was identified as James Douglas Rayl, 22 years old of Sidney, Ohio.
The Shelby County Prosecutor was apprised of the situation and the incident will be presented to the next Shelby County Grand Jury.
