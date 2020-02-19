Man sentenced for role in armed robbery of woman using the app Letgo

A Lima man who took part in robbing an Auglaize County women using the app "Letgo" has been sentenced to prison.
Kirk Brenneman was sentenced to the agreed upon punishment of seven years following his plea deal. He can serve up to nine years in prison. Brenneman pleaded guilty to an amended robbery charge with a three year firearm specification. A woman had agreed to sell a video game system and cell phone and when she got to an E. 4th Street apartment, Brenneman and Jason Sledge jumped in her car and robbed her at gunpoint. The judge says Brenneman has previously been criminally charged a dozen times.
"Going to be a better person," said Brenneman. "Change who I was. Change who I am now. Get out and be with my family."
"What's made you want to change yourself?" Judge Terri Kohlrieser asked.
"I had a lot of time to think about what I did," said Brenneman. "And I have a lot of time to think about the situation."
Sledge pleaded guilty to a charge of aggravated robbery with a firearm specification. Both parties agreed to a seven-year sentence. He will be sentenced in March.