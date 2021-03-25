Man wanted in Detroit homicide investigation arrested in Hancock County

The Bluffton Police Department and Hancock County Sheriff's Office teamed up to arrest a man wanted by Detroit police because of his connection to a murder.
News Release from the Hancock County Sheriff's Office: On Thursday 3-25-2021 the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office received a request for assistance in the apprehension of a wanted subject from the Bluffton Police Department. It was learned Eugene Jerome Lemons was wanted by the Detroit Police Department in connection to a homicide and investigation had revealed he was currently in the Bluffton, Ohio area. Further investigation determined the Lemons to be at the Fairway Inn, 855 SR 103, and the subject was taken into custody without incident by detectives from the sheriff’s office and members of the Bluffton Police Department. A search warrant was obtained from the Findlay Municipal Court for Lemons room at the hotel. This search resulted in the seizure of two high power rifles and ammunition. The investigation is ongoing.
Detective Sergeant Jason Seem
Hancock County Sheriff’s Office