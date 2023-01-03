Mayor of Ottawa gives State of the Village Address and shares plans for the future

OTTAWA, OH (WLIO) - The Village of Ottawa has their sights set on the future, and they have a plan to get them there.
Mayor Dean Meyer gave a state of the village address at the Ottawa Chamber of Commerce meeting. The village got a big boost thanks to Whirlpool's 20 million dollar expansion, which will add jobs and equipment to the long-time Ottawa plant. Plus, he talked about completing a strategic plan for Ottawa. The plan was put together by an outside company from recommendations from council members and residents. It will focus on public spaces, neighborhoods, streets, and trails for the next 5 to 10 years. He says it is good to have a plan moving forward.
"We are not always going to have the same council, or the same mayor, or the same employees but this is something that we can utilize that, oh my gosh, what, where are we going with this, what do we want to do this with this? Well let's look at this plan and see where that our residents helped us with this plan, see where that wants to take us," said Dean Meyer, mayor of Ottawa.
The traffic around Ottawa was also studied for improvement. Every crossing and street was looked at, and while the overall bill to make suggested changes would run into the millions, the village will be looking at making public safety improvements first.
"You know, some of the things, you know we can accomplish with upgraded traffic signals, some of the things we can do around schools is new school crossings, you know that actually have flashing lights and what not over the road so it'll be greatest things we can do for you know life saving measures," added Mayor Meyer.
Meyers says they got a $100,000 grant to expand their splash pad and will be looking at adding two canoe access points along the Blanchard River.
