Mayor of Ottawa gives State of the Village Address and shares plans for the future

OTTAWA, OH (WLIO) - The Village of Ottawa has their sights set on the future, and they have a plan to get them there.

Mayor Dean Meyer gave a state of the village address at the Ottawa Chamber of Commerce meeting. The village got a big boost thanks to Whirlpool's 20 million dollar expansion, which will add jobs and equipment to the long-time Ottawa plant. Plus, he talked about completing a strategic plan for Ottawa. The plan was put together by an outside company from recommendations from council members and residents. It will focus on public spaces, neighborhoods, streets, and trails for the next 5 to 10 years. He says it is good to have a plan moving forward.

