It was an unexpected surprise as a Lima couple met their child a week early.
Meet Grayson Mersereau and his parents Jonathan and Rosanna. Grayson decided he was ready to see the outside world as his mother started getting contractions round 4 am New Years day. Mom and dad knew it was time and headed into Lima Memorial.
Rosanna Mersereau, Grayson's Mom explains,“We got here around 5 am, and then got admitted, and started down this journey. So, by 9:15 last night we had little Grayson. We got to introduce him to the outside world.”
Johnathan Mersereau Grayson's Dad adds,“He didn't even cry. That's the thing that was so weird. He just kind of looked around, what's going on, and then had this think pose. Like is was deep in thought, umh, I was just inside and where am I now type of appearance.”
Grayson is the Mersereau's first child and say they hope he will have a brother or sister in the future.
