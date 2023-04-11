Press Release from Bon Secours Mercy Health: (Lima, Ohio) – Mercy Health – St. Rita’s Medical Center has received certification from DNV as a Comprehensive Stroke Center, reflecting the highest level of competence for treatment of serious stroke events.
The DNV Comprehensive Stroke Center Certification is based on standards set forth by the Brain Attack Coalition and the American Stroke Association, and affirms that St. Rita’s Medical Center addresses the full spectrum of stroke care – diagnosis, treatment, rehabilitation and education – and establishes clear metrics to evaluate outcomes.
“When it comes to stroke care, time is brain. Having the best clinicians and resources is critical, but more important is having the infrastructure in place to be able to provide this time-sensitive, life-saving care with extreme efficiency because of the critical nature of these events,” said Ronda Lehman, market president, Mercy Health – Lima. “This certification from DNV validates the hard work and dedication that our teams have put into this program to ensure the health and safety of our patients when it comes to stroke care.”
St. Rita’s neuroscience program has seen massive change in recent months, with more on the horizon. Historically operating separately from rehabilitation, hospital leadership has focused on aligning neurosciences with our rehabilitation programs to improve the continuum of care for our patients – from acute care to rehab to home health to outpatient care.
“The first step in gaining better alignment internally was partnering with the Arubah Neuroscience Institute, a group of three neuro endovascular and neuro critical care physicians, which helped to build the hospital’s stroke care coordination to a more comprehensive program,” said Lisa Rampe, director of neurosciences and rehabilitation at Mercy Health – St. Rita’s. “Our goal was to gain total alignment and we are thrilled to receive this designation as a comprehensive stroke center.”
Comprehensive stroke centers are typically the largest and best-equipped hospitals in a given geographical area that can treat any kind of stroke or stroke complication. In a growing number of states, stroke center certification determines to which facility a patient by should be taken by EMS for the most appropriate, reimbursable care.
“Achieving this certification shows a commitment to excellence, and it helps demonstrate to the community that St. Rita’s is performing at the highest level,” added Kelly Proctor, president of DNV Healthcare USA Inc.