9/1/22 Press Release from Mercy Health-St. Rita's: (Lima, OH) – In the first six months of 2022, Mercy Health – St. Rita’s has seen an above average of 14 suicide attempts per month, which is on pace to pass any yearly total since 2017. With September being Suicide Awareness Month, Mercy Health – St. Rita’s is reminding the community to take time to listen and reach out for help.

Mental illness and suicide prevention are topics that are stigmatized and often not the easiest to discuss. However, suicide is the second leading cause of death for people between the ages of 10 and 34, and the overall rate of suicide has increased 35% in the last 35 years, making it a topic worth talking about.

