9/1/22 Press Release from Mercy Health-St. Rita's:(Lima, OH) – In the first six months of 2022, Mercy Health – St. Rita’s has seen an above average of 14 suicide attempts per month, which is on pace to pass any yearly total since 2017. With September being Suicide Awareness Month, Mercy Health – St. Rita’s is reminding the community to take time to listen and reach out for help.
Mental illness and suicide prevention are topics that are stigmatized and often not the easiest to discuss. However, suicide is the second leading cause of death for people between the ages of 10 and 34, and the overall rate of suicide has increased 35% in the last 35 years, making it a topic worth talking about.
Nationally, white males 65 years and older hold the highest suicide rate while African American and Native American males are among the fastest growing groups to die from suicide. Risk of death by suicide is also two to three times greater in youth identifying as LGBTQ.
Other environmental factors may include having access to firearms, knowing someone who has completed suicide, having a mental health disorder, or an increased use of drugs or alcohol.
The stigma surrounding mental health is why it’s important than ever to have conversations with someone who may be struggling. There is no special training needed to start a conversation about mental health and suicide prevention. However, Mercy Health has professional assistance to those who feel they may need additional assistance with their mental health.
If you or someone you know is experiencing harmful thoughts, be sure to contact a behavioral health consultant or therapist in your area. These behavioral professionals can assess whether the individual needs to be seen for continued counseling or therapy.
Warning signs may include but are not limited to:
Mood swings or changes in behavior
Impulsive or reckless behavior
Aggressive behavior
Recent trauma or life crisis
Talking about mental health, suicide and depression does not increase the risk of the onset of mental illness. Instead, talking to someone is the biggest factor in preventing suicide.
Our Mercy Health providers are keenly aware of factors that play into thoughts of suicide. By listening, observing and caring with compassion, they can recognize risks in vulnerable populations. Learn more about the integrated behavioral health services we offer at Mercy Health.
If you or a loved one needs someone to talk to, you can call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline 24/7 at 1-800-273-8255 (TALK) or you can dial 988.
