Message of hope left for Lochhaven Assisted Living residents

With a stay at home order going into effect Monday night, isolation may be boring, but one area resident is providing smiles in the form of sidewalk chalk.
An unknown person left a heartfelt message for the residents of the Lochhaven Assisted Living Apartments. The apartments overlook the parking lot so the residents can see the message from their windows. The message reads, "We love you! Sunny days are coming." Executive director, Joy Reichenbach expressed how appreciative they are for the messages.
She said, “It is wonderful for them. Even this simple message that someone has left us lets them know that they are still remembered in this community, and we appreciate it.”
The stay at home order goes into effect at 11:59 p.m. tonight.