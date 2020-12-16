The parents of a young girl who died from an accidental gunshot wound this past spring get sentenced to jail time.
23-year-old Richard Moore and 23-year-old Kaitlyn Burgoon of Middle Point were sentenced to 30 days in jail to be served at a later date, and also ordered to serve 90 days under house arrest and must do 100 hours of community service. They both entered guilty pleas to an amended charge of endangering children. On April 9th, the Van Wert County Sheriff's Office responded to a call at their East Lewis Street apartment in Middle Point. They found the four-year-old Aubrie Moore had gotten a hold of a gun and accidently shot herself.