Middle Point Fire Department holds open house for new station

Over in Middle Point, firefighters invited the community out for an open house to tour their brand new fire station.
The volunteer fire department not only gives up their free time to be first responders in their community, but they also spent over a year building their very own fire station.
Kevin Reardon, the state fire marshal says, “It’s a tremendous thrill for me and an honor to see what volunteers can do when they come together and this is proof. They all came together, they worked hard, and they made this happen because they wanted to make their community better, they wanted to make it safer.”
On Saturday, community members came out to bless the station and take a look at the hard work the firefighters put into their new building.
Members of Whitehorse Biker Church were there to carry out the blessing, and the pastor of the church known as "Slow Ride" says he’s been personally touched by the generosity of the fire department and sees them as a major part of the community.
“Just like a church is the lifeblood of a community, the fire department is too," says Slow Ride. "I never knew what it was like to experience a fire, but my home burned in December and was destroyed. They were just tremendously courteous and positive and helpful.”
The community played a part in the construction as well from donating their time to help, and also by bringing them food while they’re working. It took the department over a year to finish the job and over 2,600 volunteer hours.
Craig King, the chief of Middle Point Fire Department says, “It was a lengthy process. Part of that, when COVID-19 hit we did experience some material delays, but it was a long process. Like I said, people are busy. To come here after work and put in 4 or 5 hours in an evening is a lot on people.”
The new fire station is located directly next to the old one on the corner of E. Jackson St. and N. Adams Street.