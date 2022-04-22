Mock crash reminds students the dangers of impaired or distracted driving

A mock crash demonstration was set up to show students the aftermath of a dangerous crash where students were not paying attention and were driving impaired.
The demonstration included outcomes such as arrest and legal proceedings, life flight, jaws of life, severe injuries, and even death.
"Students, especially young ones, have that feeling of invincibility of how 'that could never happen to me', so I think its a really great time to show the students as they are going about for prom and graduation when you are with your friends and family, that this is what could happen," said Shaunna Basinger, a representative from Lima Safe Communities Coalition. "It could be you. It could be your friends. It could be a stranger and no matter what, that burden of losing a life or causing a severe injury you never understand or fathom until it happens to you."
An emphasis of seat belt safety was also focused on during the mock crash.
Multiple agencies participated in the mock crash, including the Allen County Sheriff's and Coroner's Offices, Blake's Garage, Chiles Lehman Funeral Home, Harrod, Westminister, and Lafayette Fire and Rescue, Hensen-Neely Funeral Homes and City Hall, Kenny's Auto Wrecking, Lima Fire Department, Lima Police Department, Lima Memorial Hospital, Lima Safe Communities Coalition, Mercy Health, Ohio State Highway Patrol, and Jerry Lewis McDonald's.
