Hundreds of sophomores from Apollo’s eleven member district converged on the school on Friday to see if it would be a good fit for their education.
The Apollo Career Center offers twelve main course categories with multiple programs within those. The 700-plus visiting students were able to choose two programs of interest and got some hands-on experiences. School officials say a day like this gives students a chance to explore possible paths to their career or college success.
Jamie Buell, Supervisor of Student Services at Apollo says, “It is an amazing opportunity because Apollo has a lot of great partnerships with area businesses. So it’s wonderful these students can come here and get these skills trades and come out of Apollo with certificates and licenses that will land them a great job in our community.”
Friday’s “4-1-1 Blast” also gave students a chance to talk with instructors and current Apollo students.