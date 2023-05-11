Mother survives large brain aneurysm while pregnant

(CLEVELAND CLINIC) - An Ohio mother has a lot to be grateful for this Mother's Day after having a golf ball-sized aneurysm treated in her brain – while she was pregnant! Brittany Harris has the story.
Having been pregnant twice before, Mallory Wehage knew those kinds of headaches weren't normal – but never would've guessed at the time that they were being caused by a golf-ball-sized aneurysm on her brain.
"It was in the back portion of my head. It was pushing on my spinal cord which was causing a lot of other issues," said Mallory Wehage, brain aneurysm survivor.
Doctors with Cleveland Clinic wasted no time figuring out a treatment plan, but there was a big factor they had to consider – her unborn baby.
"We did this procedure minimally invasively. We were able to work inside the blood vessels using catheters, wires, and other tools like this. So, we were able to lay her on her back and we were able to narrow the field of radiation exposure to limit it really just to Mallory's head and we were able to spare the baby any kind of radiation," explained Dr. Peter Rasmussen, Cleveland Clinic.
Mallory says she doesn't remember much from before or after the surgery, but there is one moment that still makes her emotional.
"The first thing I asked was, 'am I still pregnant?', because that was the greatest fear," stated Wehage.
Mallory went on to give birth to her baby boy with no complications.
"I was in really good hands and am so appreciative of the care that I received," added Wehage.