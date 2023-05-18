AMERICAN TOWNSHIP, OH (WLIO) - A two-alarm fire at a Lima apartment complex leads to a woman being rescued by fire crews.
The American Township Fire Department was called to the Mount Vernon Apartments on West Market Street early this Thursday afternoon to a report of heavy smoke coming from the second story of the structure. Fire officials evacuated the building and had to rescue a woman from the building by ladder. She was not injured and no injuries were reported. The second alarm was called because of the need for manpower.
"They have to search every apartment so that's why we went to a second alarm because we need more personnel and manpower to do the searches and also to suppress the fire and to extinguish the fire," explained Chief Tom Hadding, American Township Fire Department. "It was heavy black smoke throughout the building so we have to use our fans to get the building ventilated and then we'll do a secondary search."
Again, no injuries were reported. No cause has been determined and the fire remains under investigation. The American Red Cross has been called in to assist with finding lodging for those that will be displaced. The second alarm brought in the Lima, Delphos, and Shawnee Fire Departments to assist American Township.